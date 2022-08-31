Transfer news: Chelsea in talks with Leipzig for Gvardiol

Chelsea are in talks over completing a £77m deal for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by Thursday's transfer deadline, with the intention of loaning him back to his present club RB Leipzig. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Brighton are eyeing a last-minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, with the Scotland international looking to get his career back on track after a dismal loan spell with Norwich. (Mail)

