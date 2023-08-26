Manchester United fan protests

There were still thousands of fans in Old Trafford, long after the full-time whistle, chanting against the Glazer family.

The 1958 Group, who want the Glazers out of the club, called for fans to remain behind to signal their continued opposition to the family's ownership.

The vast majority congregated around the players’ tunnel area but others were in the top tier of the east stand, at the other end of the ground, with a large ‘Glazers Out’ banner.

There has still been no word on the conclusions of the 'strategic review' that was launched in November and which many fans hoped would lead to a sale.