Brentford have re-signed versatile attacking player Saman Ghoddos on a one-year contract, having allowed the Iran international to depart when his previous deal with the Bees ended in June.

Ghoddos spent three full seasons with Brentford, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and then establish themselves in the top flight.

Director of football Phil Giles said: "I'm pretty sure nobody expected Saman to be back at Brentford this summer, especially after the send-off the club and fans gave him after the final game of last season.

"We had an option to keep Saman with us this season but elected not to exercise that option because we were unable to offer Saman the minutes he wanted or deserved this year.

"However, sometimes things change, and we are now in a position to be able to offer him a contract for this season. Saman had not yet signed a contract with another club, so it was a really easy process for everyone to decide that this is what we all wanted to do.

"He has always been a very popular member of the squad so I'm sure everyone will be pleased to see him back at the training ground and getting minutes in first-team games very soon."