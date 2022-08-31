Celtic's Ajeti joins Sturm Graz on loan

Out-of-favour Celtic striker Albian Ajeti has joined Sturm Graz on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The 25-year-old, capped 11 times for Switzerland, made the last of his 48 Celtic appearances in December.

Ajeti joined Celtic on a four-year deal from West Ham United for a reported £5m in 2020.

But more than half of his appearances were as a substitute even before falling completely out of favour under current manager Ange Postecoglou.

Ajeti, who has had two spells with Basel and also played for Augsburg and St Gallen, joins a side who will play in the Europa League group stage after finishing runners-up in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and currently sit third.

"Sturm Graz is a big club with a great tradition," Ajeti, who scored nine times for Celtic, said. "I want to contribute my qualities and experience as quickly as possible."

