Everton may start Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is back from a knee injury, and Abdoulaye Doucoure is also fit again and in contention.

Jordan Pickford's thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break.

West Ham pair Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson both returned to action against Silkeborg on Thursday.

David Moyes reported no new injury issues but Nayef Aguerd's foot injury will keep him out until mid-October.

P﻿redict the Everton starting XI

W﻿ho will be in David Moyes' Hammers side?