Defender Michael Smith has revealed that Hearts' squad feel "we are letting people down at the minute" with their performances and results ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League group game away to Fiorentina. (Daily Record), external

Disruption to the Scottish football card is likely after the coronation of King Charles III was officially scheduled for Saturday 6 May - the first day of post-split fixtures in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun), external

R﻿ead the rest of Wednesday's Scottish Gossip here.