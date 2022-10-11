A﻿ston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he wants his players to be "more courageous" and "brave" in attack after their 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

V﻿illa had 12 shots at the City Ground but only found the target twice.

S﻿ky Sports' pundit Roy Keane said some of Villa's attacking players were lacking "bottle" while Jamie Carragher criticised Philippe Coutinho.

"I can understand that opinion," said Gerrard.

"We are asking the players to be more courageous, more brave, we are giving them freedom, we don't want to shoehorn them into one position.

"I understand that opinion, but I want them to be courageous, I want them to be brave, I want them to step forward, I want them to go and write headlines in a positive way."