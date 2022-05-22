Leicester v Southampton: Confirmed team news

Jamie Vardy puts the Wagatha Christie trial behind him as he leads the line for Leicester against Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes make three changes from their 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Thursday as Youri Tielemans and James Justin return from injury and illness respectively, while Harvey Barnes also starts.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Justin, Maddison, Tielemans, Castagne, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Ward, Soyuncu, Pereira, Amartey, Albrighton, Perez, Lookman, Daka, Iheanacho.