Leeds United have signed right-back Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 23-year-old former England Under-21 international excelled during Nottingham Forest's promotion to the Premier League during the 2021-22 season to earn his move to Spurs.

However, he has only made four top-flight appearances in north London and spent the second half of last season on loan at Rennes.

He will bolster a Leeds defence that has looked light at full-back early this season.