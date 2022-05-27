ICYMI: Who gets your vote as Leicester's top performer?

Voting is still open for you to choose your Leicester player of the year - so don't miss your chance.

BBC Radio Leicester's Owynn Palmer-Atkin has picked a shortlist of four nominees for you to choose from - and you can scroll down this page to read his reasoning (17:04, 25 May).

James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jamie Vardy and Daniel Amartey made his shortlist, but which one gets your vote?

You can have your say until 12:00 BST on Monday, 30 May.

Choose your Foxes player of the season and get T&Cs here