Wayward Brighton and De Zerbi's wait
certainly frustrating night for #bhafc a little surprised only 2 subs used with attacking players like Sarmiento & Enciso unused esp as they are different option with ball at feet. https://t.co/1vcbrXzxLJ— Johnny Cantor 🎙 (@johnnycantor_) October 19, 2022
Jonny Cantor of BBC Radio Sussex has pointed to an alarming stat on the Seagulls not finding the net with their last 54 shots in the Premier League.
Other noteworthy stats from the 0-0 draw with Forest include:
Roberto De Zerbi (D2 L2) is the first Brighton manager to fail to win any of his first four league games in charge since Barry Lloyd, who failed to win his first 12 in charge between January and April 1987.
Lewis Dunk made his 182nd Premier League appearance for Brighton, starting all 182 of those games. Indeed, only six outfield players have made more appearances for a specific club in the competition while starting 100% of those games.