Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay made a scoring return for Liverpool Under-21s as he and fellow Scot Ben Doak sparked an incredible late revival against Accrington Stanley in the Papa Johns Trophy.

The Dons academy product has been hampered by injury since he signed for Liverpool in the summer and was introduced after 62 minutes with his side 3-0 down.

Ramsay, 19, found the net in added time and was a lively presence on the right flank with former Celtic winger Doak ahead of him.

Accrington progressed from Northern Group D despite Ramsay’s effort being followed by a goal from 16-year-old Doak - who has impressed at Anfield since arriving from Scotland - but the League One side held on.