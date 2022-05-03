Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham’s final home game of the season against Manchester City on 15 May has been brought forward by two and a half hours to give the club extra preparation time in case they reach the Europa League final.

If the Hammers get through their semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, the final in Seville is on Wednesday, 18 May.

The league match against City was scheduled for the previous Sunday, with a 16:30 BST kick-off for live TV coverage.

West Ham thought this was not ideal and had hoped to move the match to either the Friday or Saturday.

However, City already have a game next Wednesday against Wolves, which ruled out the Friday option, while the Saturday is being kept free for the FA Cup final.

There have been instances in the past of Premier League games being played on FA Cup final day, including last year when there were three.

But it has never been forgotten that, in 2011, Manchester United won the Premier League title on the same day as Manchester City won the FA Cup.

Given City could win the title against West Ham, it is thought unlikely the Premier League or Sky TV would be keen on a clash in this instance.

It means the West Ham game will be played on 15 May, with a 14:00 kick-off.