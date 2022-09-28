Transfer news: Magpies set to make third bid for Maddison
Published
Newcastle United are ready to make a third bid for Leicester City's 25-year-old England midfielder James Maddison, after having offers of £40m and £45m turned down. (Times - subscription required), external
Meanwhile, the Magpies are monitoring 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who plays for Vasco da Gama. (Fabrizio Romano), external
Australia forward Garang Kuol is set to move to St James' Park from Central Coast Mariners, although the 18-year-old is not expeced to be registered until January. (Mail), external
Leeds United are due to open contract talks with winger Jack Harrison, who was the subject of a £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer. The 25-year-old former England Under-21 international's deal at Elland Road runs out in the summer of 2024. (Football Insider), external
