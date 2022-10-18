A﻿fter limping off at Old Trafford, Fabian Schar "will be fine".

Alexander Isak has suffered a "setback on his thigh" and Howe doesn't think he will play before the World Cup. He expects Allan Saint-Maximin to return before then.

J﻿onjo Shelvey is still making progress and at this stage "would only enter the pitch at the moment in an absolute emergency for us".

H﻿aving the Premier League's best defensive record "is a compliment to the players and their mentality".

H﻿owe said Ryan Fraser is "competing with very good players for his position", but added: "I love him as a player, I love him as a person and I only want good things for him. So when he plays he has to do well."

O﻿n what pleases him most with Newcastle's progression, Howe said: "Near enough every game I've been proud of the effort given and commitment shown."

H﻿owe is looking forward to playing at St James' Park under the lights and said: "There is a different feeling in the night games. There is an aggressive but positive feeling. We thrive off that aggression."

O﻿n Everton, he said: "The games we had against them last season were both very tight, not a lot in it. We anticipate a difficult test."