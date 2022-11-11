Brighton v Aston Villa: Team news
Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns in his squad before Sunday's game.
He also had the bonus of Joel Veltman playing 90 minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Arsenal, after the defender had missed the previous two league games with a calf injury.
Midfielder Alex Mac Allister is one booking from incurring a ban which would rule him out on Boxing Day.
Jacob Ramsey is in a similar situation for Aston Villa.
Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to recover from a thigh injury until the new year, while Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee.
