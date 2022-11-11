Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns in his squad before Sunday's game.

H﻿e also had the bonus of Joel Veltman playing 90 minutes in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Arsenal, after the defender had missed the previous two league games with a calf injury.

Midfielder Alex Mac Allister is one booking from incurring a ban which would rule him out on Boxing Day.

Jacob Ramsey is in a similar situation for Aston Villa.

Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to recover from a thigh injury until the new year, while Diego Carlos is a long-term absentee.

W﻿ho do you think will start for the Seagulls?

P﻿redict the Villa XI