Goalkeeper Zach Hemming "can't wait to impress" after joining St Mirren on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper is no stranger to Scottish football, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Kilmarnock where he made 54 appearances and kept 19 clean sheets.

"I remember seeing the team when I was at Kilmarnock and it seems very structured and everyone knows their role in the team," Hemming said on his arrival.

Manager Stephen Robinson added, "We’ve had really good reports on Zach and we’ve seen him close hand so I’m very confident that he will come in and do well.

"He’s a young, enthusiastic goalkeeper and we’re delighted to have him in."