Analysis: Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle

By Sam Drury, BBC Sport

This was Sheffield United's heaviest defeat in their 4,988-game league history - and it could have been worse.

As a newly-promoted side up against a Champions League team, you might expect to be outclassed on occasion.

It is a different matter to be so comprehensively outfought and embarrassed.

Paul Heckingbottom's side actually started quite brightly, creating a couple of decent opportunities for Luke Thomas but they came and went and once Newcastle took the lead, the Blades crumbled.

"We were undone by our organisation," Heckingbottom told BBC Sport.

That was evident as Newcastle managed to wander through - at times almost shocked by how easy it had been to find themselves in a goalscoring position.

Recovering from such a defeat will not be straightforward.

The hope will be that the manner of the defeat was such that it is simply not worth dwelling on any aspect of it, allowing them to swiftly move on.