O﻿li Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

There are many positives to take from Arsenal's convincing 4-1 win over Leeds, but the biggest has to be the brace from the returning Gabriel Jesus.

Due to a bit of a drought and a long injury absence, Arsenal's number nine hadn't scored since October.

Looking ahead to the final nine games, tougher fixtures are to come for the Gunners and the margins will be tighter.

Having Jesus on form could give the team the edge and the Brazil international will be especially keen to prove Pep Guardiola wrong when the teams meet on 26 April, after missing both losses against his former club this season.

Mikel Arteta's attacking tactics had been questioned initially, but he has now found the balance and the right personnel to make things tick. Arsenal's attack has been sensational this season, scoring 70 league goals to date after only managing 61, 55, and 56 goals in the entirety of their last three campaigns.

Crucially, with Jesus back fit and Nketiah close to a return, the north London side have options. Nobody panicked when Bukayo Saka was rested from the starting line-up on Saturday because a front three of Trossard, Jesus and Martinelli is so strong.