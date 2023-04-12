🎧 That badge: What it means and how it came to be

The latest episode of BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast is now available on BBC Sounds.

This week, Colin Fray celebrates 50 years of Nottingham Forest's crest and speaks to David Lewis - the man to designed the badge which has stood the test of time.

Plus hear from Brennan Johnson on dealing with the current run of form and Forest's European Cup-winning captain John McGovern discusses Evangelos Marinakis' decision to back Steve Cooper and whether he can keep the club in the Premier League.

Listen now on BBC Sounds