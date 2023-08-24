West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes facing Manchester City is a "bonus game" because of their ability.

"City is always a bonus game for everyone else, anybody in the Premier League," Antonio told BBC Radio 5 Live's Footballer's Football Podcast.

Last season's champions have begun this campaign with two wins from two, scoring four times without reply.

They have also already secured silverware in the form of the Uefa Super Cup.

City's most recent win was against potential title challengers Newcastle on Sunday, and Magpies striker Callum Wilson believes threats from all over the pitch were key in unlocking his side's defence.

"I think as well sometimes your focus and be too much on the main threat and in the game the boys defended Haaland really well," he added.

"Then, Alvarez picked up a great pocket of space and put it in the stanch (stanchion)."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds