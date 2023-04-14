This is Nottingham Forest’s first home league game against Manchester United since February 1999, when they lost 8-1 under Ron Atkinson with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scoring four times as a substitute.

Nottingham Forest are winless (D3 L6) and without a clean sheet in their past nine Premier League games. In fact, Forest are winless in all 23 league games in which they have conceded this season (D8 L15), with all six of their victories being to nil.