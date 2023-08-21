Dessers hopeful 'big games' can 'show the best' of him

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers is looking to pick up where he left off as he returns to European football against a familiar foe.

The Belgian-born Nigeria international is aiming to fire his new club into the Champions League group stage against PSV Eindhoven.

Dessers was top goalscorer in the 2021-22 Europa Conference League while on loan with Feyenoord, helping the Rotterdam side reach the final, before moving from Genk to Cremonese.

"These European nights are something extra, something special. I think they bring the best out of players because it’s the highest level," he said.

“I hope I can do the same here at Rangers. I’ve heard the European nights at Ibrox are really special so I’m really looking forward to my second experience after Servette."

Dessers has spent five seasons in Dutch football, also featuring for NAC Breda, Utrecht and Heracles, so he knows all about PSV.

“The last time I played against them with Feyenoord, I scored two times late on to make it 2-2,” he said.

"I hope in the coming two weeks I can show the best of me. I like these games, big games, and hope I can build on that reputation.”