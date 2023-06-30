Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

This time last year it would have been unfathomable to think Mason Mount would be exchanging Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford.

At 23, he had just clinched his second straight Chelsea Player-of-the-Season award after 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 appearances.

He was firmly established as a key player under Thomas Tuchel, a fixture in the England team and, having come through the academy, a real fan favourite.

Then, 2022-23 happened.

Tuchel was replaced and, while new boss Graham Potter still picked him regularly, the former Brighton manager's struggles to impose his style on the Blues left Mount struggling.

Outstanding displays against Wolves (two assists) and Aston Villa (two goals) in October proved a false dawn and he only scored once more in the whole season.

He started England's first two games at the World Cup, but managed only 25 minutes in the knockout stages as Gareth Southgate turned to Jordan Henderson.

His struggles mirrored that of his club, with an influx of January signings including £100m+ talent Joao Felix in attacking midfield only adding to the muddled thinking at Chelsea.

In March, a mystery pelvis injury effectively finished his season and he was powerless to stop the Blues limping to their worst Premier League points tally and league position.

A very promising career has stalled mightily over the past 12 months.

Erik ten Hag clearly feels a change of scenery will be sufficient to fire up Mount's engines once again.

