Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Manchester United have "an exceptional manager for many, many years" in Erik ten Hag.

United finished third in the Premier League in their first season under Ten Hag, while they have already lifted the Carabao Cup and could complete a domestic cup double when the two Manchester clubs meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Guardiola said of Ten Hag: "You see when he arrived and right now. The team has got better and better - and it's not easy in the first season in the Premier League, I talk for myself.

"He is a really good manager. Apart from that, he is a guy who represents our profession as a manager in the best way possible, on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I think Manchester United has an exceptional manager for many, many years."