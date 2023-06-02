There is a "really small chance" Antony will be fit but it is "unlikely" that he will be available.

On if a loss against City will affect the mood going into the summer, Ten Hag stressed United have "had a good season" regardless of the result.

He added: "We have made very good progress, we are in a good direction and we have our opportunity in the summer to make new goals for the short term. In the longer term they will stay the same.

He reiterated his words from when he arrived at the club: "I said last year that we want to restore Manchester United, but we have a way to go."

Ten Hag said the motivation is not to stop Manchester City winning the Treble but to "win a cup" at Wembley, which is probably "the best stadium in the world".