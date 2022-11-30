The interim chief executive at brain injury charity Headway says that the complacency around brain health is "shocking" after Neco Williams initially carried on playing with a head injury in Wales' defeat to England on Tuesday.

Williams took a heavy blow to the head from a powerful Marcus Rashford shot during and required immediate on field treatment.

The 21-year-old carried on before going down again when he was forced to leave the field. This is the second incident of this nature at the World Cup after Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand also suffered a head injury against England and initially tried to play on before later leaving the field.

"This is the second incident at this World Cup where a player’s brain health has not been prioritised," said Luke Griggs, interim chief executive at brain injury charity Headway.

"Medics are being forced to make snap judgements under pressure, which is resulting in players being allowed to stay on the field despite the assumed presence of at least some doubt over potential concussion.

"Fifa and Ifab's refusal to introduce a temporary concussion substitute rule is causing undue risk to players. The rule is supposed to be ‘if in doubt, sit it out’ not ‘play on and see how it goes’.

"The longer Fifa and Ifab refuse to act, the less credibility they will have in any discussions about brain health in football.

"Their complacency when it comes to brain health is frankly shocking, it’s time to take control of this situation and look after the players."

Earlier this week authorities in Scotland banned heading a ball on the day before and after a fixture because of research linking former footballers with an increased chance of developing a brain disease.