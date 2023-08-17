With Liverpool reportedly stepping up their interest in Cheick Doucoure, Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards assesses the situation at Crystal Palace: "Liverpool have obviously got the money given they were willing to splash £111m on Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

"Doucoure is a very good player but poor Crystal Palace. Wilfried Zaha left, it looks like Michael Olise is leaving... if Doucoure left as well, I think they have been the whipping boys of this window. Their players keep getting poached.

"Roy Hodgson will need every ounce of the experience he has collected through the years to stop their season unravelling. You don't really win or lose anything in a transfer window - it's just recruitment - but Palace could have a difficult season ahead if they lose Doucoure as well."

