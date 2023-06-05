Manchester City are so good they "render irrelevant" whoever they are playing, says The Athletic's Adam Crafton as he backed them to complete the Treble next Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side beat neighbours Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday to win the FA Cup and Crafton says he "cannot see them not winning" the Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul.

"Remember what people were saying about Real Madrid - that they had all these experienced players who knew how to win in the Champions League," said Crafton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"City blew them away.

"With United, people said, 'it's a derby - anything can happen' and City blew them away. I will be amazed if they do not win it."

Over the past few months, City's form has been relentless, a fact Crafton attributes to Guardiola sticking with the same starting XI.

"He has chosen a settled defence and then with the midfield he has, they are close to unplayable," added Crafton.

"They are such an intimidating team to play against - opponents do not know how to beat them."

Listen to more City reaction from 15'21 on BBC Sounds