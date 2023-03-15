Brighton and Grimsby Town have not faced each other in any competition since February 2004 in a league match, won 2-1 by the Mariners with goals from Isaiah Rankin and Phil Jevons at Blundell Park.

This is the first time Brighton have faced Grimsby in the FA Cup since January 1930 in the third round, which was won by the Seagulls after a replay - at that time, they were in the Third Division South while the Mariners were a top-flight side.

Brighton are looking to reach an FA Cup semi-final for only a third time, also doing so in 1982-83 and 2018-19. This is only their fifth appearance in the quarter-final and only their second game at this stage against a team from a lower division, knocking out Millwall in 2018-19 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.