Opening day - did you know?
Aston Villa travel to Newcastle for their first game in the Premier League season.
Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W8 D6) since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.
Villa beat Newcastle 3-0 at Villa Park in April, but haven't won consecutive Premier League meetings with the Magpies since doing the double over them in 2004-05.
Newcastle have won their opening league game in two of the last three seasons (L1), having done so in just one of their previous 12 campaigns (D4 L7). Following their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last season, The Magpies are looking to win their opening league game in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2006-07/2007-08.
Villa have lost their opening league game in each of the last two seasons, losing against promoted sides on both occasions (Watford in 2021-22, Bournemouth in 2022-23). They've not lost their first league game in three consecutive campaigns since doing so between 1967-68 and 1969-70 in the second tier.