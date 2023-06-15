Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W8 D6) since a 3-0 loss in April 2005.

Villa beat Newcastle 3-0 at Villa Park in April, but haven't won consecutive Premier League meetings with the Magpies since doing the double over them in 2004-05.

Newcastle have won their opening league game in two of the last three seasons (L1), having done so in just one of their previous 12 campaigns (D4 L7). Following their 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest last season, The Magpies are looking to win their opening league game in consecutive campaigns for the first time since 2006-07/2007-08.