Statisticians Opta have come up with a Premier League team of the season using their stats from the campaign and goalkeeper David Raya was the only Brentford player to be included.

One of only four players to play every minute of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, Raya was a huge part of the Bees' highest top-flight finish since 1938.

The Spaniard made the most saves of any goalkeeper (154) and had the best save percentage (77%) of any goalkeeper to play at least five times across the campaign.

Raya's ability to play long passes has also suited Brentford, who played the most long passes of any Premier League side in 2022-23. Raya completed 410 long passes, the most by a goalkeeper in a season since 2017-18 (Jonas Lossl, 420 for Huddersfield).

