Tottenham are determined to resist Manchester United's attempts to sign Harry Kane this summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy unwilling to sell the striker to a Premier League rival. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Spurs, Arsenal and Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs interested in Leicester City's James Maddison and the 26-year-old England midfielder could go for about £40m. (Mirror), external

