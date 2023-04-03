'The good work has been eroded'

Former Hearts winger Neil McCann says that manager Robbie Neilson should be deeply worried by the slump that has seen their grip on third place loosen.

Not long ago it looked a foregone conclusion that Hearts would finish third for a second season in a row, but four defeats in their last five league games have seen Aberdeen close the gap to just one point.

"I think he should be very concerned," McCann said on Sportscene. "They need to get traction soon, because the good work to create that gap has been eroded away now.

"They need to arrest it sooner rather than later."