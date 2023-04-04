Chelsea v Liverpool: Pick of the stats
Each of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been draws – the Reds have never drawn six in a row against an opponent before.
Chelsea start this game today in 11th place in the Premier League table. With this their 29th match of the season, it's the latest into a campaign they've played a league match while in the bottom half of the table since their penultimate fixture of 1995-96 (11th place – 1-1 vs Spurs).
Liverpool have lost five of their 11 Premier League games so far in 2023 (W4 D2), one more than they did in the whole of 2022 (W24 D7 L4). They've lost eight Premier League away games this season (as many is their three previous campaigns combined), last losing more on the road in 2011-12 (10).