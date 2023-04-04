Chelsea v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Each of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool in all competitions have been draws – the Reds have never drawn six in a row against an opponent before.

Chelsea start this game today in 11th place in the Premier League table. With this their 29th match of the season, it's the latest into a campaign they've played a league match while in the bottom half of the table since their penultimate fixture of 1995-96 (11th place – 1-1 vs Spurs).