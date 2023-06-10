Phil McNulty, chief football writer at Ataturk Olympic Stadium

This was an evening when only the result mattered to Manchester City, not the manner in which their greatest victory was achieved.

This was not a win secured with the dazzling style and creation that is usually their hallmark. In fact, for long periods it was a scrappy, sloppy performance in the face of a well-drilled Inter Milan side who were right in this Champions League final until the whistle went.

None of that will matter now. All that will be recalled forever about this game by City's fans was the moment when Rodri arrived on the end of build-up play from Manuel Akanji and Bernardo Silva to send that precise right-foot finish away from the reach of Inter's outstanding keeper Andre Onana.

And, of course, the triumphant Champions League trophy lift.

City lived dangerously in the closing minutes and, when it was all over, Guardiola, so agitated in his technical area, was relatively calm as he sought out opposite number Simone Inzaghi for consoling words.

John Stones was once again outstanding for City, while keeper Ederson made key contributions when required.

The celebrations at the final whistle reflected a magnificent season as City finally got their hands on the Champions League trophy and prepared to parade it around the streets of Manchester, along with the Premier League and FA Cup, on Monday.