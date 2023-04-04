Analysis: Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

When Aston Villa sacked Steven Gerrard last October, they were 17th in the table with nine points from 11 games.

Sixteen top-flight matches into Unai Emery's reign, they're knocking on the door of Europe - up to seventh after pocketing 32 points from a possible 48.

Villa's season is going from strength to strength and their latest success at struggling Leicester highlighted the character and confidence oozing though this team.

The Foxes looked set to secure a crucial point when substitute Bertrand Traore curled a delightful late winner to earn his side a third straight league win.

Villa had taken the lead through in-form Ollie Watkins who marked his 100th Premier League appearance with yet another goal.

It's now eight in 10 league games for forward who became the first player to score in six consecutive away games in the Premier League since Sergio Aguero in 2017 for Manchester City.

Surely it won't be long before Watkins is back in Gareth Southgate's England plans if he keeps this form going.