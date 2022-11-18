H﻿e was pretty good at kicking a ball around, wasn't he, Hibees?

O﻿n this day in 1979, 33-year-old Northern Ireland winger George Best signed for Eddie Turnbull's Hibernian.

After making a dismal start to the season - just one win in 12 - Hibs were in dire need of something, someone, who could spark some life into their season.

A﻿ far stretch from his peak days at Manchester United, Best was not a miracle worker and failed to turn fortunes around at Easter Road as the club finished bottom and faced their relegation fate.

But, for a spell at least, Hibs fans were witness to a magician at work.