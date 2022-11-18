Technical Director Edu Gaspar has been appointed as Arsenal’s first-ever Sporting Director.

His new role will involve over-arching responsibility for all Arsenal's academy activities, alongside continuing with existing responsibilities across men’s and women’s football.

I﻿n recent weeks there has been speculation over Edu's future, with manager Mikel Arteta stating he hoped he would remain at the club., external

Edu told the club website:, external"I’m delighted to have this new role which I see as an evolution and consolidation of the way we’ve been working. We are making good progress in all areas of our men’s, women’s and academy and we are all excited about what can be achieved.

"I look forward to building on the hard work of so many people and helping all of us grow together and enjoy more success, and am thankful for the trust the club has put in me. We move forward together."