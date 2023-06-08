A proud moment arrived for West Ham left-back Emerson Palmieri on Wednesday night as he became the first player to win all three European trophies.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea in 2021, he also has a Europa League medal on his CV from 2019.

Winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham rounds off a remarkable few years for the Italy defender, who won Euro 2020 with his country at Wembley as well.

After beating Fiorentina, Emerson marked the achievement by writing on Twitter: "Uefa Conference League CHAMPIONS 🏆⚒️ West Ham are massive, everywhere we go!!!"