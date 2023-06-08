We asked for your thoughts on where Wolves need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Jeremy: 1. Secure Julen Lopetegui's future with Wolves. 2. Replace Ruben Neves. 3. Get a decent striker who can get 15 goals a season.

Dom: Three simple priorities for Wolves - Lopetegui, Lopetegui and Lopetegui.

Alex: Big summer ahead! 1. Clear out - Lots of players whose time has come to an end at Wolves. Raul Jimenez, Jonny, Ryan Ait-Nouri, Diego Costa, Joao Moutihno, Neves, Daniel Podence, Conor Coady and Adama Traore could all leave. 2. Goals. Since Nuno Espirito Santo, Wolves have not scored enough goals. 31 this season, 35 the season before. 3. The goalkeeper. Jose Sa has been too inconsistent.

Dave: Get the Financial Fair Play situation sorted, keep Lopetegui happy and find a goalscorer. Simples!!!