Mason Mount says he views himself as a number eight after joining Manchester United from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has scored 27 goals and made 24 assists in his 129 Premier League appearances, but how he will fit into Erik ten Hag's team has been a point of question for many fans since talk of his transfer began.

In his first interview as a United player, Mount said: "I've always seen myself as a midfielder, a number eight that can obviously get forward, attack, try and score goals, create goals.

"But also be able to do the other side as well and defend and help the team when we're under pressure.

"And that's obviously a massive focus of mine, being able to come here and and help the boys in that situation. And I know what I can bring to this team.

"Now it's about going and doing it on the pitch. As I said before, I know the team, I know the players that we have in this squad and what we're capable of doing and achieving. So yeah, [it's] hugely exciting for me and I can't wait to meet all the boys and get going.

"I mean, you look at the players that are in midfield and it's vastly experienced of obviously winning major trophies and there are quality players. And being able to kind of learn from them as well and, and bringing my style into the team, that's what it's all about."