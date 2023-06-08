West Ham will host a victory celebration in east London on Thursday evening to toast their Europa Conference League final win.

Players and staff will ride a specially commissioned open top bus from the Hammers' former home at Upton Park to a reception at Stratford Town Hall.

Chairman David Sullivan said: "It will be fantastic to see Hammers fans from across London fill the streets to welcome our heroes back from Prague. This trophy belongs to you, and it will be fantastic to all share in the moment."

The parade bus sets off at 19:00 BST and is scheduled to arrive at Stratford Town Hall at about 20:00, but timings could change depending on the size of the crowd.

