Marco Silva was pleased to see top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic return to action with a goal as a substitute at Southampton last weekend, but would not reveal if he will start for Fulham against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Mitrovic is available for selection once more after completing an eight-match suspension for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in the FA Cup loss at Manchester United, with Carlos Vinicius starting up front for the London club in his absence.

"Mitrovic is always an option to start," said Fulham boss Silva. "But I have to say Vinicius has done really well, he's been really important for us, finally we are seeing something from him.

"It's important for a striker to have more minutes in his legs, to play week in and week out, to improve his physical condition and to improve his confidence. I'm pleased for Carlos.

"About 'Mitro', it's just to get him in as best physical condition as we can. Two months without games - he was training with the team - but without games, is tough. He will be involved again [against Palace], let's see if it's from the start or not."