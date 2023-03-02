Celtic's big-game mentality pleases Starfelt

Carl Starfelt says Celtic’s convincing Viaplay Cup triumph proved they are full of players who thrive on the big occasion.

Celtic had lost to Rangers in last season's Scottish Cup semi-finals, but avenged that defeat to maintain their unbeaten record in three games against their city rivals this season.

"I had a pretty good feeling before the game and I think I got some good actions early in the game and then everything just kept floating on,” Sweden centre-back Starfelt told the Celtic View podcast.

"We spoke before the game among the team that these were the games you had to step up and perform in, especially at a club like Celtic where it's all about winning trophies.

"We had so many players that performed on the day and really stepped up. To be fair, I think everyone in the team played a really good game.

"That was obviously really important and good for the confidence moving forward that we know that, in the big games, people step up."

Starfelt, whose team return to Premiership duty against St Mirren on Sunday, added: "It was an amazing feeling, probably for myself one of the best feelings.

"It's a derby and a trophy and my family was there, which was really nice for me to enjoy the moment and afterwards as well. It was up there with the best wins I have had. It was huge.”