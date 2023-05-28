Former England striker Dion Dublin was struggling to see the positives as he surveyed the wreckage of Leeds' relegation to the Championship.

He told Final Score that the writing has been on the wall for the west Yorkshire side all season.

"They have not really shown what they are all about," he said. "They have not really got the Premier League, known the right time to play and the right time to calm it down.

"The quality has not been there and having three managers in one season is not great."

The decision to parachute in Sam Allardyce for the final four games did not work - he replaced Javi Gracia after just two months with the Spanish boss failing to improve previous manager Jesse Marsch's side.

"The football they have played has not been good enough," added Dublin. "The energy and attitude I cannot fault but the quality has not been there.

"They have not been able to get enough wins or keep a hold of leads."