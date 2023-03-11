Everton manager Sean Dyche, speaking to Sky Sports: "Definitely a game of two halves. We were very strong first half, created two or three golden chances, deserved to be up at the half and dealt with a lot of their threat well.

"Then second half, they're a good side, they came out at us, we didn't deal with it as well and gave the ball away far too many times. But the resilience of the side is growing, the mentality is growing and sometimes you have to grind it out against a team that is unbeaten in 12.

"They're no mugs in the Premier League and I think we've delivered a performance that can get us three points."

On Brentford pressure in second half: "No real golden chances other than the one where Jordan Pickford gets across his line quickly to react to it and make a fantastic save.

"We're building a mentality and that takes time. But they're delivering. They're delivering the physical side to make sure we do the hard yards and first half, I thought we were good with the ball. We pressed and I thought we were effective.

"It would be fair to say we should've been more up in the first half but you've got to do the job for 95 minutes and we got there in the end."

On the disallowed goal: "It's a surprise one to me because it is at such short range, I don't think Demarai Gray has a chance to move. It's just hit him. Tough call and you'd like to see those go your way. It didn't but it might have made things more comfortable second half."

On another 1-0 win: "Ten points out of seven games, another step in the right direction. First half we played well with the ball, we asked questions of the opposition, and second half we ground it out. Sometimes you've got to do that.

"That's a part of the shift in mentality. I still think we can do better with the ball, especially in the second half, but credit goes to the opposition.

"Our mentality is growing and our belief in the mentality is growing."