J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

If Liverpool fail to land Jude Bellingham, it is a catastrophic error in recruitment planning.

Since 2019, the only permanent midfield signing to arrive at Anfield has been Thiago - a brilliant player but one who is ageing and often injured.

The thinking behind this has been to wait for the right player. An elite prospect who could immediately bolster the midfield and help replace Jordan Henderson, James Milner and other long-serving stalwarts - even the soon to depart Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Bellingham is the man Jurgen Klopp wants. But instead of strengthening while waiting for the Englishman to become available, the Reds have put all their eggs in his basket. Latest reports indicate, though, that Real Madrid or Manchester City will have the financial clout to pull off a mega-deal ahead of Liverpool, whose lack of midfield investment has partly led to this season's decline.

There's still a chance the Reds buy Bellingham, but they are no longer the favourites and, the fact of the matter is, at least three new midfielders are required given the number that are leaving.

An overhaul is needed, but the finances required to sign Bellingham alone could make one impossible. Once lauded as the best transfer team in the business, Liverpool will be embarrassed and deflated if Bellingham ends up in Spain or at the Etihad.