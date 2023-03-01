'United front now required after fans get their wish with Fox & Asghar exits'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Will a change of manager mark a change of fortunes for Dundee United?

Everyone with a connection to the club will certainly be hoping so – in fact it has to, if it doesn’t then United seem destined to return to Scottish football’s second tier.

While United looking for their third manager of the season isn’t a particularly good luck – and no one likes to see anyone lose their job – it became clear something had to be done.

The United supporters had been calling for Liam Fox to go – he has. They had also been calling for sporting director Tony Asghar to depart – he has.

So they have got a lot of what they want but the most pressing issue is trying to preserve their Premiership status.

To that end, a new voice in the dressing could be the catalyst for igniting something in a group of players who have failed to deliver this season.

The blame game with regards to how the team have ended up in their current situation can wait.

A United front is what is needed if the Tannadice side are to mastermind a relegation escape act.