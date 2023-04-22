Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa

Brentford boss Thomas Frank to BBC Sport: "There should only be one winner of this game. We were close to a complete performance. Before their goal they only had that chance-ish with Ramsey. They had three or four shots or ricochets before they scored. Before that they had zip, nothing.

"When you're only 1-0 up that can happen and the opponents get a goal.

"I'm so proud of the team, proud of the players. That's football.

"[Kevin Schade] just needs that goal. I'm so pleased with Kevin. Our front three looked so dangerous.

"It's that fine balance between focusing on the performances, very happy with that.

"We have a lot of drive and determination. When there can only be one winner it's a bit frustrating."